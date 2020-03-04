You are here: Home - News -

News

Two mortgage firms declared in default by FSCS

by:
  • 04/03/2020
  • 0
Two mortgage firms declared in default by FSCS
Two mortgage-related firms have been declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) alongside 28 other regulated businesses.

 

NFS Mortgages in Merseyside was dissolved as was London-based NJ Associates, which received complaints in relation to mortgage endowments. 

These failed regulated firms were declared in default between 1 November 2019 and 31 January 2020, meaning customers can now recover money lost as a result of dealings with any of the companies.

Jimmy Barber, FSCS’s chief operating officer, said: “FSCS provides protection when firms fail, reassuring people and enabling them to buy regulated financial products with confidence. We help put people back on track by offering a claims service that is fast and easy for our customers to use, offering support when our customers need it.” 

 

List of defaulted firms 

  • Prince Regent Cars formerly First Direct Car Centre 
  • J.B.Wilcock Insurance 
  • NFS Mortgages Limited 
  • Consumer Wealth Limited 
  • Phoenix Financial Associates Limited 
  • Benson McGarvey Murdoch  
  • Elite Insurance Company Limited 
  • Horizon Stockbroking Limited 
  • Adams Russell Limited 
  • Anthony Feeney and John Bland trading as Anthony Feeney Financial Services 
  • BlackStar Wealth Management Limited 
  • Hyrifa Limited trading as Save My Pension formerly Trueway Finance Limited 
  • Transglobe Investments Limited  
  • J.Day (Chelmsford) Limited trading as Days Of Chelmsford  
  • London Capital & Finance plc 
  • NJ Associates Financial Services Limited 
  • Metropolis Motorcycles Limited 
  • Re-financial Planning Limited 
  • Sigma Financial Management Limited 
  • CPI Services Limited 
  • Facts & Figures Financial Planners Limited 
  • Avalon Investment Services Limited  
  • CGFM Limited 
  • Parklands Wealth Limited 
  • Brixham Finance Limited formerly Lerwick Financial Solutions Ltd and Lerwick Financial Solutions PLC 
  • Economic Financial Solutions IFA Limited trading as Torch Wealth Management, JAG Protection  
  • Innovative Financial Services Limited trading as Gorcades Ltd and IFS Ltd  
  • Park Caledonia Capital Limited 
  • JAS Financial Services Limited  
  • Quick-Sure Insurance Limited 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FCA and Bank of England reviewing firms’ coronavirus contingency plans

The regulator and the Bank of England are reviewing the plans financial firms have in place to deal with a...

Close