Two mortgage firms declared in default by FSCS

Two mortgage-related firms have been declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) alongside 28 other regulated businesses.

NFS Mortgages in Merseyside was dissolved as was London-based NJ Associates, which received complaints in relation to mortgage endowments.

These failed regulated firms were declared in default between 1 November 2019 and 31 January 2020, meaning customers can now recover money lost as a result of dealings with any of the companies.

Jimmy Barber, FSCS’s chief operating officer, said: “FSCS provides protection when firms fail, reassuring people and enabling them to buy regulated financial products with confidence. We help put people back on track by offering a claims service that is fast and easy for our customers to use, offering support when our customers need it.”

List of defaulted firms