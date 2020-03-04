Two mortgage firms declared in default by FSCS

NFS Mortgages in Merseyside was dissolved as was London-based NJ Associates, which received complaints in relation to mortgage endowments.
These failed regulated firms were declared in default between 1 November 2019 and 31 January 2020, meaning customers can now recover money lost as a result of dealings with any of the companies.
Jimmy Barber, FSCS’s chief operating officer, said: “FSCS provides protection when firms fail, reassuring people and enabling them to buy regulated financial products with confidence. We help put people back on track by offering a claims service that is fast and easy for our customers to use, offering support when our customers need it.”
List of defaulted firms
- Prince Regent Cars formerly First Direct Car Centre
- J.B.Wilcock Insurance
- NFS Mortgages Limited
- Consumer Wealth Limited
- Phoenix Financial Associates Limited
- Benson McGarvey Murdoch
- Elite Insurance Company Limited
- Horizon Stockbroking Limited
- Adams Russell Limited
- Anthony Feeney and John Bland trading as Anthony Feeney Financial Services
- BlackStar Wealth Management Limited
- Hyrifa Limited trading as Save My Pension formerly Trueway Finance Limited
- Transglobe Investments Limited
- J.Day (Chelmsford) Limited trading as Days Of Chelmsford
- London Capital & Finance plc
- NJ Associates Financial Services Limited
- Metropolis Motorcycles Limited
- Re-financial Planning Limited
- Sigma Financial Management Limited
- CPI Services Limited
- Facts & Figures Financial Planners Limited
- Avalon Investment Services Limited
- CGFM Limited
- Parklands Wealth Limited
- Brixham Finance Limited formerly Lerwick Financial Solutions Ltd and Lerwick Financial Solutions PLC
- Economic Financial Solutions IFA Limited trading as Torch Wealth Management, JAG Protection
- Innovative Financial Services Limited trading as Gorcades Ltd and IFS Ltd
- Park Caledonia Capital Limited
- JAS Financial Services Limited
- Quick-Sure Insurance Limited