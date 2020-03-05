Together hires former Pepper and UKAR managers to boost broker team

Specialist lender Together has bolstered its broker team with two hires.

Phil Quinn started his new position as head of national accounts with the specialist lender this month as it continues to grow its share of the UK mortgage market.

He will be joined by experienced business development and commercial relationship manager Sally Precious Ward (pictured), who is the group’s new regional account manager for the Midlands and the South West.

Manchester-born Quinn, who lives in London, has ten years of experience in high street and specialist lending. He worked as a business development manager at Scottish Widows Bank and a mortgage manager for Halifax before joining Pepper Money as a regional account manager.

He was promoted to national account manager in 2018. At Together, he will operate across the group’s personal and commercial finance divisions and have responsibility for building relationships with key members of networks and clubs.

Quinn said: “I’ve always been very strong on relationship management, strategy and planning, particularly when it comes to sales and marketing, which will be at the core of my new job. I’m looking forward to using my skills to benefit an already-strong team as we increase the volume and share of business through networks and clubs.”

Precious Ward brings 24 years of financial experience to Together and will work alongside a network of relationship managers across the country. She previously held roles as business development manager at Mortgage Express, part of Bradford & Bingley before the building society was nationalised following the 2008 credit crunch.

She later worked as a commercial relationship manager for UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) and in the same role for Computershare.