Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/03/2020

by:
  • 06/03/2020
The issue of younger borrowers taking out equity release topped the list of this week's biggest stories.

Former FCA mortgage manager Lynda Blackwell wrote that she is concerned equity release could be the next mis-selling scandal to hit financial services.

Readers were also interested in Nationwide’s re-entry to the interest-only mortgage market, and Skipton’s Open Banking plans.

Equity release is heading into the eye of a ‘perfect storm’ – Blackwell

Nationwide re-enters interest-only mortgage market – exclusive

Two mortgage firms declared in default by FSCS

Stamp duty charge for foreign buyers to be unveiled in Budget

Santander raises mortgage rates for select borrowers with big deposits

Carney admits latest decision to hold interest rates was ‘finely balanced’

MPs heap pressure on FCA chief to explain mortgage prisoners’ situation

Market reactions to coronavirus should keep mortgage rates down

Pure Retirement launches lowest equity release rate on market

Skipton plans open banking expansion in bid to ‘blaze trail’

