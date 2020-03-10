TSB outlines help for coronavirus mortgage customers

Customers with a TSB mortgage can apply for a repayment holiday of up to two months.

New borrowers joining TSB have been advised that mortgage advisers will work with them to understand their individual circumstances.

Savings customers with fixed rate accounts will also be able to take money and shut accounts with early closure fees waived.

Business customers have been advised to contact the bank where they will be helped on a case by case basis.

It comes after RBS and NatWest today announced it would allow customers to defer payments for up to three months.

UK Finance last week said banks and building societies were ready to support customers affected by the coronavirus.

The trade body advised that asking for help early was vital.