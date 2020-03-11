You are here: Home - News -

Regulators to give firms two-year heads-up for changes

  11/03/2020
Regulators to give firms two-year heads-up for changes
Financial services firms will be given a two-year heads-up from regulators about the main areas they will be working on.

 

HM Treasury revealed that a forum made up of all financial services regulators will be set up to issue the schedule and give firm them time to plan ahead for changes.

The announcement was published in the Treasury’s response to the call for evidence for a review into the future regulation of financial services, released alongside its Budget documents today.

Known as the Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum, it will be made up of the Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England, Prudential Regulation Authority, Payment Systems Regulator and the Competition and Markets Authority.

The Treasury will observe the work of the forum, while the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Pensions Regulator and Financial Reporting Council will be invited to attend and contribute when needed.

The purpose of the forum is to help regulators identify and manage peaks in demand for regulation and give firms operating in the sector a clearer idea of the major upcoming initiatives across the financial services authorities.

 

Joined-up regulation

In its paper, the Treasury said: “The financial crisis showed how a fragmented regime can lead to significant risks being underestimated or missed altogether. Joined-up regulators are therefore essential to deliver financial stability, competition and effective consumer protection.”

It added that effective coordination was necessary to avoid duplication by regulators, to ensure that regulatory requirements did not conflict or overlap and to smoothly roll out initiatives to stop firms becoming overwhelmed by changes.

Starting this summer, a two-year projection of major pieces of regulation that will affect the financial services sector will be published.

The so-called regulatory initiatives grid, will include all publicly-announced supervisory or policy initiatives that could have a significant impact on how firms operate.

The grid will be managed by the forum and published twice a year. It will set out a provisional timetable for each regulatory initiative.

This schedule is expected to provide firms with a clearer picture of the upcoming regulatory activity, which should mean that firms will be better informed about initiatives which may affect their business, improving their ability to plan ahead.

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

