Accord cuts resi and BTL rates and ups Help to Buy cashback

by:
  12/03/2020
Accord cuts resi and BTL rates and ups Help to Buy cashback
Accord has trimmed rates on its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) product ranges and also increased cashback available on some Help to Buy deals.

 

The lender has reduced selected residential and remortgage products at 85 per cent and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Examples include a five-year fix for purchases up to 85 per cent LTV with £495 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation reduced to 2.09 per cent from 2.06 per cent.

In its remortgage range, a five-year fix at up to 90 per cent LTV with £495 fee, £1,000 cashback and free valuation is now 2.42 per cent from 2.46 per cent.

Cashback has also been increased by £250 on five-year Help to Buy products, with a five-year fix at 1.93 per cent with a £995 fee now including £750 cashback and free valuation.

 

Buy to let

Accord has also reduced rates on its buy-to-let range across a selection of two- and five-year fixed products at multiple LTVs.

For purchase clients, the biggest change comes on the two-year fix at 80 per cent LTV with £500 cashback, free standard valuation and £950 fee which has been cut to 3.20 per cent from 3.31 per cent.

For remortgages, the five-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with £250 cashback, free standard valuation and £1,495 fee has been reduced to 1.79 per cent from 1.86 per cent.

Accord product manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “As part of our ongoing review, we’ve cut rates on a broad range of products to offer brokers more choice.

“We’ve also increased the cashback offering on the five-year Help to Buy products, so anyone planning on taking advantage of the scheme before the transition next year has an added incentive.”

Buy to let product manager Simon Garner added: “These reductions should offer advisers with landlord clients better options when it comes to the higher LTV products and those wanting a longer-term fixed-rate.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

Close