You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide integrates DIPs with Twenty7Tec’s Apply platform

by:
  • 13/03/2020
  • 0
Nationwide integrates DIPs with Twenty7Tec’s Apply platform
Nationwide has incorporated its API with Twenty7Tec’s Apply technology for brokers to submit a remortgage decision in principle (DIP).

 

It is expected that users can receive an instant DIP on remortgage cases from Nationwide, without needing to re-key data into the lender’s portal. 

A spokesperson for Nationwide said brokers will not need to re-key the DIP onto the society’s portal, but client information will need to be re-entered for the full mortgage application.

However it is looking at resolving this in the future. 

Nationwide conducted tests and found the DIP results always matched the results returned from the society’s portal as Apply runs the decision against its credit scoring system, the spokesperson added. 

Initially, the service will be made available to Connells Group brokers using Apply, before being rolled out to Mortgage Advice Bureau, and then the wider market.  

The integration is the first service that has gone fully live to brokers after Nationwide announced in November 2019 that it was launching a ‘sandbox’ pilot to enable third party systems to connect with its credit risk and back office systems.  

The society said it would continue to work with a range of third parties to develop and support further technological innovations in the broker market. 

Ian Andrew (pictured), director of intermediary relationships at Nationwide Building Society, said: “This is a big moment for Nationwide and we’re delighted that the outcome of recent tests in our API sandbox with Twenty7Tec have been so positive and that we’re now in a position to put our DIP API for remortgages live. 

“We expect to expand the API with other third-parties in the near future and we continue to look at other ways we can use technology to improve the service we offer brokers both now and in the future.” 

James Tucker, CEO at Twenty7Tec, added: “We’re very proud to be the first broker platform to have been chosen to work with Nationwide on this project, and we look forward to seeing the results that it produces.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

  • RT @montysblog: Businesses with those under 250 employees will get up to 14 day payments back form government, access to business loans and…
  • RT @ashridgepf: My clients get a lovely letter reminding them that their rate is expiring and offering them a free review. #valueofadvice
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Vernon expands broker team

Vernon Building Society has increased its mortgage team with the addition of intermediary mortgage desk adviser Tracey Wright.

Close