Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/03/2020

  • 13/03/2020
Stamp duty and the 2020 Budget dominated this week's list of most read stories.

 

In a busy week for financial services and the mortgage sector, Santander cut buy-to-let procuration fees and the Bank of England also cut interest rates.

The impact of the coronavirus on the housing market and mortgage sector was also evident in the biggest stories this week.

 

Budget 2020: Disappointment over stamp duty and first-time buyers – industry response  

 

Santander cuts buy-to-let procuration fee after margin pressure

 

Government to consult with lenders on longer-term fixed mortgages

 

House prices expected to soar but nervous buyers may withdraw – Reallymoving

 

Budget 2020: Two per cent stamp duty surcharge for overseas buyers

 

Brokers drive borrowers to remortgage instead of hit SVR – FCA research

 

Coronavirus impacts housing market confidence – BSA

 

Budget 2020: Mortgage guidance help for self-employed borrowers

 

Bank of England issues emergency interest rate cut

 

Brits with adverse credit increasingly likely to contact a broker – Pepper

 

