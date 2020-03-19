Knowledge Bank offers free Covid-19 criteria tracking tool

Knowledge Bank has created a free tool which will track the changes lenders are making to their criteria in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.

It will be updated in real-time by lenders as they announce policy changes over the coming days, and lenders’ stances on buy-to-let mortgages will be added by the end of the week.

Knowledge Bank said it will also be adding more questions and answers around the subject as they emerge to keep brokers informed.

Nicola Firth, founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, (pictured), said she was pleased the team had created the free to use tool for brokers to best advise their clients on each lender’s stance and process.

“We continue with our commitment to support both brokers and lenders in these demanding times and to do everything we can to keep advisers advising,” she added.

The tool is available on the Knowledge Bank website.