You are here: Home - News -

News

Knowledge Bank offers free Covid-19 criteria tracking tool

by:
  • 19/03/2020
  • 0
Knowledge Bank offers free Covid-19 criteria tracking tool
Knowledge Bank has created a free tool which will track the changes lenders are making to their criteria in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.

 

It will be updated in real-time by lenders as they announce policy changes over the coming days, and lenders’ stances on buy-to-let mortgages will be added by the end of the week.

Knowledge Bank said it will also be adding more questions and answers around the subject as they emerge to keep brokers informed.

Nicola Firth, founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, (pictured), said she was pleased the team had created the free to use tool for brokers to best advise their clients on each lender’s stance and process.

“We continue with our commitment to support both brokers and lenders in these demanding times and to do everything we can to keep advisers advising,” she added.

The tool is available on the Knowledge Bank website.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage Brain suspends selected fees to support industry

Mortgage Brain has temporarily waived charges to use some of its platforms to help brokers and lenders cope with changing...

Close