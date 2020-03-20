You are here: Home - News -

News

Government to pay 80 per cent of wages for workers

by:
  • 20/03/2020
  • 0
The chancellor has announced a package of unprecedented measures to protect jobs and wages.

 

As part of the daily conference updating the nation on coronavirus measures, Rishi Sunak announced a coronavirus job retention scheme where any employer, large or small, charitable or non-profit will be eligible.

Under a grant scheme, businesses can apply to cover most of the wages for people who are furloughed and not working, in a bid to prevent job losses.

This will provide up to 80 per cent of salaries, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month. Employers can top-up salaries further, however.

Sunak said: “Workers in any part of the UK can retain their job, even if their employer can’t afford to pay. There is no limit on the amount of funding for this scheme.”

This scheme will be backdated to March 1 and will be open for an initial three month period, though it will be extended if necessary. The first grant will be paid “within weeks”.

He added: “We will protect as far as possible people’s jobs and incomes. For the first time in our history, the government will step in to help pay people’s wages.”

 

Other measures include:

  • Deferring next quarter of VAT payments so businesses will pay no VAT now until mid June. Businesses will have until the end of the financial year to repay those bills. This represents £30bn of savings – 1.5 per cent of UK GDP.
  • Self-employed will be able to access in full, Universal Credit at a rate equivalent to Statutory Sick Pay for employees.
  • For the self-employed, the government will defer payment through the tax system to January 2021.
  • The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme will be interest-free for 12 months, up from the previous six-month time period given.
  • Increasing the Universal Credit Standard Allowance and Working Tax Credit basic element, for the next 12 months by £1,000 a year, benefiting over four million households.
  • For renters, £1bn of support by increasing Housing Benefit and Universal Credit so that the Local Housing Allowance will cover at least 30% of market rents in local areas.

 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also collectively told all of the following to close their doors tonight and not open tomorrow: cafés, pubs, bars, restaurants (though they can provide take-out services), as well as nightclubs, theatres, leisure centres and gyms.

Johnson said: “I know it’s been tough and inconvenient, but the actions we’re all taking together helps take the strain off the NHS.

“Your actions, restraint and sacrifice are putting the country in a better position to save thousands of lives for people of all ages, for people who don’t deserve to die.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma is an award-winning journalist with six years' personal finance experience. She is a senior reporter at YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2020

It was a rapid moving week for the mortgage market, as the government and Bank of England adjusted to the...

Close