You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage payment holiday borrowers may be denied product transfers

by:
  • 23/03/2020
  • 0
Mortgage payment holiday borrowers may be denied product transfers
Borrowers who apply for a mortgage payment holiday may not be able to transfer onto new deals during the term of the payment break, Mortgage Solutions understands.

 

On its website, Nationwide Building Society said customers would not be able to switch to a new deal while on a holiday and said borrowers who wanted to switch should do so before requesting a break. 

Mortgage Solutions has seen evidence of brokers who have been unable to complete cases with Halifax borrowers who were on a mortgage holiday.

Additionally, David Conway, director of Clayhall Financial Services, told Mortgage Solutions that a BDM for the bank said it does not permit borrowers to take out a new mortgage deal while on a payment break.

He was also told that Halifax would not allow borrowers to have another break if they have had one for Covid-19 in the last two months.

This will only apply to payment holidays further on as the bank has only recently adjusted its policy for such allowances, he added.

Barclays borrowers will also not be able to transfer onto a new deal because a borrower’s direct debit is blocked during a mortgage payment holiday, it is understood.

On the other hand, Coventry Building Society and Leeds Building Society are allowing borrowers to switch onto new deals while within a payment break. 

Accord also said holidays would not be affected by any product transfers which were already applied for. 

 

Lender capability 

Other lenders have not yet updated systems to enable this but are allowing product transfers during holidays for the moment. 

NatWest said it was waiting for clarity on how this should work but said borrowers should “proceed as normal”.

HSBC said it was working on developing a facility to allow customers to take payment holidays. 

Conway said: “Some borrowers are seeing it as free money without realising it could end up costing them even more in the long run if they end up on the lender’s standard variable rate because their deal ended during the holiday. 

“The government were right to bring in these measures, but there was no thought behind the logistics of how it would work.” 

Mortgage Solutions has contacted lenders for comment. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
New ways to connect with clients vital to survive and thrive – McCaffrey

If those of us in the property industry want to thrive not just survive in 2020, we must be incorporating...

Close