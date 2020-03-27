You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide and Accord clarify valuation processes

by:
  • 27/03/2020
  • 0
Nationwide and Accord clarify valuation processes
Nationwide Building Society and Accord Mortgages have suspended in-person valuations in response to government instructions on social distancing during the health crisis.

 

Nationwide will increase its use of automated valuation model (AVMs) and remote desktop valuations in an attempt to complete as many as possible. 

It will continue to accept applications as normal. 

 

Accord  

Accord will continue to accept applications for all properties, loan to values, values and mortgage purposes. The lender will review its position on standard valuations on 30 March. 

As for existing requests for homebuyers reports and full building surveys, Accord is unable to carry these out and will contact applicants to discuss options on properties where surveys have been instructed but surveys have not been carried out. 

New survey requests will be given the option of proceeding with a standard valuation, cancelling the request, or proceeding with the survey and waiting for government advice to change. 

The lenders join NatWest, Halifax, Pepper Money and Santander in halting physical valuations in response to government guidelines. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
santander
Santander limits resi mortgages to 75 per cent LTV; withdraws BTL and new build

Santander has restricted new mortgage applications to only residential purchase and remortgages up to 75 per cent loan to value...

Close