Deadline for BMA nominations draws near

  • 30/03/2020
There is a little over a month left to nominate someone for this year’s British Mortgage Awards as the 1 May deadline approaches.

 

The British Mortgage Awards recognise the standout achievements of the most deserving individuals in the UK mortgage industry. 

In the 14 years since The British Mortgage Awards were introduced, the industry has undergone several seismic shifts. But each year our nominees and winners have demonstrated excellence in the intermediary sector.  

The Mortgage Solutions team believes it is vitally important to celebrate such excellence, no matter the market.  

To nominate someone visit the events website.

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/nominate/?pfat=5697300306704c52bdf76e290f99fa9d  

The British Mortgage Awards 2020 has been rescheduled in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. 

The awards, which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday 9 July, will now be held on Thursday 3 September at the Park Plaza, Westminster, London. 

 

