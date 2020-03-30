You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage lenders made more than 160 product changes last week

  30/03/2020
Mortgage lenders made more than 160 product changes last week
Mortgage lenders made 164 changes to their products last week, as entire ranges were withdrawn, criteria was tightened and some rates fell.

 

Analysis of product data by Mortgage Brain revealed a 43 per cent increase in product changes compared to the previous week, and a 35 per cent rise compared to the average amount of changes over the last three weeks.

Some lenders passed on the Bank of England’s base rate cut, which fell to 0.1 per cent, while others restricted or withdrew products above 60 per cent loan to value as banks became unable to carry out physical valuations and process cases with less staff due to the coronavirus.

Mortgage Brain also noted a 25 per cent reduction in the number of ESIS documents being produced from the sourcing system in the week ending 29 March, when compared to the average over the nine weeks to 15 March.

Mark Lofthouse, chief executive at Mortgage Brain, said there had been an unprecedented change in lenders’ product ranges.

“We are in changing times with everyone in the mortgage industry being affected by the impact of Covid 19,” he said.

“The ESIS volumes have shown a marked reduction and we’ll be monitoring this and other key performance indicators closely.”

 

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

