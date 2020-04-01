You are here: Home - News -

Gatehouse Bank cuts lending limits

  01/04/2020
Gatehouse Bank cuts lending limits
Gatehouse Bank has reduced its maximum finance to value (the equivalent of loan to value) on home purchase and buy-to-let products to 65 per cent for new applications.

 

As with other lenders it has made the adjustment to accommodate a lack of in-person valuations in response to government Covid-19 restrictions.

It has also had to restrict the types of properties it will lend on, temporarily removing houses in multiple occupations (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), new builds and apartment buildings with more than six storeys from its criteria.

The Sharia-compliant lender will be using desktop valuations to accommodate these applications and the initial rental rates for all buy-to-let products at 65 per cent finance to value (FTV) remain unchanged.

Gatehouse also said it would consider applications higher than 65 per cent FTV, but these would have to remain on hold until in-person valuations could resume.

Existing applications for deals over 65 per cent FTV which have not yet received a valuation will be put on hold until these can be completed, and the lender will contact these clients.

Previous home purchase limits stood at 80 per cent FTV for UK residents and UK expats, and 75 per cent FTV for international residents. On buy-to-let it was 80 per cent FTV for UK residents, UK expats and international residents.

Like other lenders, Gatehouse is offering a three-month payment holiday for borrowers facing difficulties during these unprecedented times.

 

Plan to broaden offering

Charles Haresnape, CEO at Gatehouse Bank (pictured), said: “These are clearly challenging times, as it is not possible for standard valuations to be carried out, due to social-distancing.

“We have had to make changes to our products in order to continue to support homebuyers and landlords.

“We hope these changes will only need to be in place for a short period of time and plan to broaden our proposition, as soon as it is possible to access standard valuations.”

He added that the bank was working hard to support existing customers with suitable payment strategies and payment holidays of up to three months if required.

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

