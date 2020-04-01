HSBC maintains 95 per cent LTV mortgages  

HSBC has become a lifeline to borrowers with low levels of equity, as the bank continues to offer mortgages at up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

However the availability of these deals is subject to demand.

The bank is the only big lender not to have withdrawn higher LTV deals, as others cut down on risk and focus resources on existing customers.

Remortgages are offered at up to 90 per cent LTV, while applications are still being accepted at 95 per cent LTV for purchases.

A spokesman for HSBC said: “There are no current plans to change our mortgage lending approach at this stage, though clearly we will have to monitor service levels in these unprecedented times.”

Buyers and sellers have been advised by the government to delay moving dates while restrictions on social distancing remain in place.

However, many borrowers will still need to remortgage during this time or else face hefty repayments based on their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR).