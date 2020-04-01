You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC maintains 95 per cent LTV mortgages  

by:
  • 01/04/2020
  • 0
HSBC maintains 95 per cent LTV mortgages  
HSBC has become a lifeline to borrowers with low levels of equity, as the bank continues to offer mortgages at up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

However the availability of these deals is subject to demand.

The bank is the only big lender not to have withdrawn higher LTV deals, as others cut down on risk and focus resources on existing customers.

Remortgages are offered at up to 90 per cent LTV, while applications are still being accepted at 95 per cent LTV for purchases.

A spokesman for HSBC said: “There are no current plans to change our mortgage lending approach at this stage, though clearly we will have to monitor service levels in these unprecedented times.”

Buyers and sellers have been advised by the government to delay moving dates while restrictions on social distancing remain in place.

However, many borrowers will still need to remortgage during this time or else face hefty repayments based on their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR).

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Banks axe top bonuses and investor payouts to conserve cash for coronavirus hit

Britain’s biggest banks have agreed to scrap senior staff bonuses as well as payments to shareholders, to bolster cash reserves...

Close