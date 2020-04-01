Nationwide ups product transfer rates

Nationwide Building Society is increasing some product transfer rates for existing borrowers by up to 0.2 per cent.

The changes apply to deals up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with most products increasing by only 0.05 per cent or 0.1 per cent.

The mutual is also increasing rates for current customers moving home at up to 60 per cent LTV by up to 0.15 per cent.

Existing products need to be reserved by 5pm today if the borrower wishes to take the pre-increase rate.

Examples of switcher rates include:

The two-year fix at up to 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee rising by 0.15 per cent from 1.14 per cent to 1.29 per cent.

There is a five-year fix at up to 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee increasing by 0.05 per cent to 1.44 per cent.

And a two-year tracker at up to 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee is up by 0.05 per cent to 1.84 per cent.

For home movers, the two-year fix and two-year tracker, both at up to 60 per cent LTV have both increased by 0.15 per cent to 1.29 per cent.