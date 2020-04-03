You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/04/2020

by:
  • 03/04/2020
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/04/2020
The impact of the coronavirus again dominated the headlines this week after another extraordinary seven days in the mortgage industry.

 

Product changes from the big lenders got the most interest, as Nationwide stopped applications above 75 per cent LTV, with similar moves from NatWest and other lenders.

In positive news, Halifax brought back deals up to 80 per cent LTV and Mortgage Solutions revealed the FCA is preparing a fees support package for smaller firms.

 

NatWest and Nationwide issue furloughed worker guidelines

 

Nationwide withdraws mortgages above 75 per cent LTV

 

Nationwide extends mortgage offer periods and widens digital valuation use

 

FCA preparing fees support package for smaller firms – exclusive

 

Halifax Intermediaries relaunches 80 per cent LTV range

 

‘This crisis should encourage brokers to change how they operate’ – Marketwatch

 

HSBC maintains 95 per cent LTV mortgages  

 

Nationwide ups product transfer rates

 

OSB and Precise stop new apps and halt pre-offer cases

 

NatWest and Metro Bank withdraw high LTV product ranges

 

 

