Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/04/2020

Product changes from the big lenders got the most interest, as Nationwide stopped applications above 75 per cent LTV, with similar moves from NatWest and other lenders.
In positive news, Halifax brought back deals up to 80 per cent LTV and Mortgage Solutions revealed the FCA is preparing a fees support package for smaller firms.
