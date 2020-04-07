British Mortgage Awards 2020 rescheduled to December

The change has been made to accommodate the continued uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure the welfare and safety of all guests, sponsors, suppliers and colleagues.

It is hoped that by December movement restrictions will be lifted and the industry will be able to come together and celebrate the stand out achievements of the most deserving individuals in the UK mortgage industry who truly went beyond expectation and demonstrated excellence in their respective roles.

Nominations and judging

The nominations process will remain open and the deadline to vote for someone will be the 7 May 2020.

Judging will take place remotely on the 10 and 11 June with all finalists interviewed over the phone, to give each one the opportunity to bring to life the achievements they have submitted as part of their testimonial.

Interviews also allow finalists to articulate their achievements in the last 12 months both prior to the Covid-19 epidemic and their contributions to positive client outcomes since the market has been adversely affected.

Mortgage Solutions managing director Iain Cartlidge, said: “It is very difficult to predict when society or our market will return to any kind of normality and we want to be confident that we will be delivering this important event at a time that is both appropriate and valuable to all those involved.

“We remain committed to providing a platform to showcase those deserving individuals who continue to deliver exceptional outcomes in extraordinary circumstances and we believe that by moving the event to December we will be in a position to bring the industry together to recognise our individual and collective resilience.”

All table and sponsorship bookings will be carried forward to the new date.

Please visit www.britishmortgageawards.com for more details where nominations can also be made.