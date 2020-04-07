You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC and Metro make income criteria changes

by:
  • 07/04/2020
  • 0
HSBC and Metro make income criteria changes
HSBC and Metro Bank have made changes to income criteria in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 

HSBC 

HSBC has made a raft of changes to the way it assesses borrower affordability including the self-employed and those who have been furloughed. 

Where a borrower has been furloughed, the bank will check affordability based on 80 per cent of income up to £30,000 per year.

If an employer is topping up a borrower’s income, this will be included in the assessment and the income will need to be verified. 

Bonuses, commission and overtime will no longer be included in the income assessment unless the client works for the NHS. 

Those who are sole traders, in partnerships or limited liability partnerships with less than 200 members must provide three months of business bank statements. 

When completing the application, brokers should enter 100 per cent net profit amounts for the current and previous accounting years. 

For those on a zero-hour contract, HSBC will only consider certain professions and the income must have been received for a minimum of 12 months. 

For joint applications, the primary earner must not be on a zero-hour contract. The zero-hour earner will be limited to those who work as NHS bank nurses and locums, non-NHS bank nurses and locums, supermarket employees, delivery drivers and care home staff. 

These changes are effective immediately. Pipeline applications submitted before 7 April will proceed as normal unless the applicant’s financial situation changes. 

Applicants who have received an offer will also go ahead unless the bank is informed of any changes to the client’s income. 

 

Metro Bank 

Metro will now require the self-employed to provide proof of the sustainability and profit of their business and only 50 per cent of any cash bonuses, commission or overtimes over the last two years will be included in any affordability assessment. 

The bank will also ask for P60s from the last two years as evidence. 

In line with restrictions on physical valuations, Metro is making use of automated valuation models and digital valuations.  

The digital valuations cost up to £145 but customers will need to pay the standard valuation fees listed on the Metro website and the difference will be refunded to them. 

Furthermore, the bank is only able to provide valuations on properties up to a maximum value of £3m.  

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FCA replacing Gabriel reporting system

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to replace its Gabriel system for regulatory reporting.

Close