You are here: Home - News -

News

FOS raises case fee but freezes levies to help ease cost burden

by:
  • 08/04/2020
  • 0
FOS raises case fee but freezes levies to help ease cost burden
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is raising case fees but freezing minimum levies at their 2019/20 levels to try to help offset financial pressures on firms during the Covid-19 crisis.

 

In 2020/21 the ombudsman is raising the case fee to £650 for cases closed after 1 April 2020.

It’s the first time the fee has been increased from its current level of £550 since 2013.

Around 70 per cent of the FOS funding is now set to come from case fees, with 30 per cent coming from its levy.

The ombudsman had initially proposed a 60:40 split, as it tried to reach 50:50 in the future.

Businesses outside the group account fee won’t be charged for the first 25 cases, as the FOS scraps plans to reduce this number to 10. Groups in the account fee won’t be charged for the first 50 cases.

The FOS said it will run on an anticipated operating income of £261.3m.

However, it will use £25.4m of its reserves, more than originally proposed to cover the cost of changes.

In plans published today, the FOS said: “In response to the Covid‑19 crisis, we’ve made adjustments to our proposals, with the specific aim of reducing our costs to firms at this unprecedented time.”

It comes as the FOS said it has already received a number of enquiries and complaints relating to the coronavirus, including concerns around lenders’ treatment of customers unable to pay mortgages and other debts.

Caroline Wayman, chief ombudsman and chief executive of the FOS said: “It goes without saying that Covid‑19 will further amplify both the uncertainty and potential complexity of our casework.

“We’ve put our energy into ensuring we’re playing our part in insulating businesses against the shock of Covid‑19.

“This has meant adjusting our proposals for funding our service this year – while still ensuring our finances allow us to provide the effective service people need and expect from us, especially given the increased potential for financial hardship and vulnerability among UK consumers and business alike.

“The steps we’ve taken are a combination of targeted interventions to protect smaller firms, and broader steps which will benefit other firms that contribute to our funding. We’ll absorb the cost of these changes by using more of our reserves than originally planned.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Pure Retirement and L&G introduce desktop valuations and limits for equity release

Equity release lenders Pure Retirement and Legal & General Home Finance have introduced desktop valuations and limited their criteria to...

Close