You are here: Home - News -

News

OMS integrates with Iress’ Lender Connect

by:
  • 08/04/2020
  • 0
OMS integrates with Iress’ Lender Connect
One Mortgage System (OMS), the single-input enquiry to completion processing CRM platform for brokers, has partnered with Iress’ Lender Connect software.

 

The integration of the Lender Connect software will allow OMS users to fill in lender application forms and submit full mortgage applications without re-keying data. New functionality will be available automatically as and when it is developedIress said 

Current lenders working with Iress’ Lender Connect software include TSB, Principality Building Society and Darlington Building Society.  

Neal Jannels (pictured)managing director of One Mortgage System, said: “In the current climate, cutting down rekeying time on any application allows brokers further time to service new and existing clients.  

Having worked closely with the team at Iress for a number of years, the natural step forward was to integrate with Lender Connect.” 

Dave Miller, executive general manager, commercial at Iress added: “Reducing time spent on needless administration tasks is essential in ensuring brokers are able to operate efficiently, going some way to relieving the frustrations brought about by the current situation.  

“The OMS integration will help to set up the broker community to become a truly digital one and ensure firms are well placed to be successful once business returns to normal.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sesame offers advisers free 24-hour counselling service

Sesame has launched a phone and online counselling service to support its advisers while they work from home.

Close