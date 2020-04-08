OMS integrates with Iress’ Lender Connect

One Mortgage System (OMS), the single-input enquiry to completion processing CRM platform for brokers, has partnered with Iress’ Lender Connect software.

The integration of the Lender Connect software will allow OMS users to fill in lender application forms and submit full mortgage applications without re-keying data. New functionality will be available automatically as and when it is developed, Iress said.

Current lenders working with Iress’ Lender Connect software include TSB, Principality Building Society and Darlington Building Society.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of One Mortgage System, said: “In the current climate, cutting down rekeying time on any application allows brokers further time to service new and existing clients.

“Having worked closely with the team at Iress for a number of years, the natural step forward was to integrate with Lender Connect.”

Dave Miller, executive general manager, commercial at Iress added: “Reducing time spent on needless administration tasks is essential in ensuring brokers are able to operate efficiently, going some way to relieving the frustrations brought about by the current situation.

“The OMS integration will help to set up the broker community to become a truly digital one and ensure firms are well placed to be successful once business returns to normal.”