More 2 Life appoints head of servicing and The Nottingham hires BDM – round-up

More 2 Life has appointed Liz Ford to its newly created head of servicing role while The Nottingham for Intermediaries has recruited a business development manager (BDM) for the north region.

More 2 Life

Ford’s role will see her service clients after completion. She will also help customers or their beneficiaries once policies are redeemed.

Ford will report to Ben Waugh, operations director, and oversee the team which handles general enquiries, drawdown requests and policy redemptions.

She was previously operations support analyst at the equity release lender and has been at More 2 Life for a little under two years. Before this, Ford worked at the NHS for 10 years.

Ford (pictured) said: “I am excited to be promoted to More 2 Life’s first head of servicing. With customers having had a great experience dealing with their adviser and then the wider More 2 Life team, it is vital that this continues post completion.

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in and making a real difference for advisers and their clients.”

Waugh added: “As a lender, we are committed to supporting advisers and as part of this, we want to ensure that their clients receive the best possible help post completion. I am sure Liz will excel at this role.”

The Nottingham

Janet Frame has been made BDM for the north region at The Nottingham for Intermediaries, looking after areas including Preston, Carlisle, Hull and Newcastle.

She has held financial services roles for over 35 years, with previous employers including Halifax, GE Money, Masthaven Bank and Kensington Mortgages.

During her time in the financial sector, she has spent 14 of these years as a BDM.

Frame said: “I’m really excited to be part of The Nottingham’s team as it brings me full circle back to the building society world in which I previously worked for over a decade with the Halifax.

“Between accepting the role and taking it up the world in which we live and work has changed so much so that to begin with I’ll be working from a mobile and laptop, as most people are at the moment. But that hasn’t dampened my determination to keep in contact with those brokers I already know and to introduce myself to the ones I don’t.”

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham, added: “Janet brings a wealth of experience to the role. She understands brokers and the key role a BDM has in supporting them. We are delighted to have her on board and wish her every success.”