You are here: Home - News -

News

More 2 Life appoints head of servicing and The Nottingham hires BDM – round-up

by:
  • 09/04/2020
  • 0
More 2 Life appoints head of servicing and The Nottingham hires BDM – round-up
More 2 Life has appointed Liz Ford to its newly created head of servicing role while The Nottingham for Intermediaries has recruited a business development manager (BDM) for the north region.

 

More 2 Life 

Ford’s role will see her service clients after completion. She will also help customers or their beneficiaries once policies are redeemed.

Ford will report to Ben Waugh, operations director, and oversee the team which handles general enquiries, drawdown requests and policy redemptions. 

She was previously operations support analyst at the equity release lender and has been at More 2 Life for a little under two years. Before this, Ford worked at the NHS for 10 years. 

Ford (pictured) said: “I am excited to be promoted to More 2 Life’s first head of servicing. With customers having had a great experience dealing with their adviser and then the wider More 2 Life team, it is vital that this continues post completion.  

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in and making a real difference for advisers and their clients.”   

Waugh added: “As a lender, we are committed to supporting advisers and as part of this, we want to ensure that their clients receive the best possible help post completion. I am sure Liz will excel at this role.” 

 

The Nottingham 

Janet Frame has been made BDM for the north region at The Nottingham for Intermediaries, looking after areas including Preston, Carlisle, Hull and Newcastle. 

She has held financial services roles for over 35 years, with previous employers including Halifax, GE Money, Masthaven Bank and Kensington Mortgages.

During her time in the financial sector, she has spent 14 of these years as a BDM.  

Frame said: “I’m really excited to be part of The Nottingham’s team as it brings me full circle back to the building society world in which I previously worked for over a decade with the Halifax. 

“Between accepting the role and taking it up the world in which we live and work has changed so much so that to begin with I’ll be working from a mobile and laptop, as most people are at the moment. But that hasn’t dampened my determination to keep in contact with those brokers I already know and to introduce myself to the ones I don’t. 

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham, added: “Janet brings a wealth of experience to the role. She understands brokers and the key role a BDM has in supporting them. We are delighted to have her on board and wish her every success.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Halifax green lights product transfers during payment holiday

Halifax Intermediaries has given the green light to product transfers for borrowers who are on a mortgage payment holiday.

Close