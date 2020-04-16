Property market among first to reopen after lockdown

Estate agents could be among the first businesses to reopen when the government starts to relax social distancing restrictions.

The property market has been earmarked as one of the industries that can quickly help offset some of the coronavirus hit to the economy with minimum risks to spreading Covid-19, according to reports.

Coffee shops and restaurants are also set to be among the first businesses prioritised to return as lockdown begins to lift.

However, social distancing will still have to be adhered to, with screens to protect employees from the public.

Britain will have to ‘learn to live with Covid’ until a vaccine is widely available, according to plans laid out by Tory peer Lord Gadhia and GlaxoSmithKline chairman Sir Jonathan Symonds, The Sun reported.

In their report, the pair said: “The initial focus for reopening the economy should be on sectors that have the greatest multiplier effects with minimum risks – such as coffee shops and restaurants which support agriculture.

“The property market is another that has wide multiplier effects.

“We need to avoid a stop-start economy which would sap public morale and damage business confidence yet further.”

They added that re-opening schools should also be prioritised.

It’s expected that the current lockdown restrictions will today be extended by another three weeks.