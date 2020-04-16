You are here: Home - News -

News

Property market among first to reopen after lockdown

by:
  • 16/04/2020
  • 0
Property market among first to reopen after lockdown
Estate agents could be among the first businesses to reopen when the government starts to relax social distancing restrictions.

 

The property market has been earmarked as one of the industries that can quickly help offset some of the coronavirus hit to the economy with minimum risks to spreading Covid-19, according to reports.

Coffee shops and restaurants are also set to be among the first businesses prioritised to return as lockdown begins to lift.

However, social distancing will still have to be adhered to, with screens to protect employees from the public.

Britain will have to ‘learn to live with Covid’ until a vaccine is widely available, according to plans laid out by Tory peer Lord Gadhia and GlaxoSmithKline chairman Sir Jonathan Symonds, The Sun reported.

In their report, the pair said: “The initial focus for reopening the economy should be on sectors that have the greatest multiplier effects with minimum risks – such as coffee shops and restaurants which support agriculture.

“The property market is another that has wide multiplier effects.

“We need to avoid a stop-start economy which would sap public morale and damage business confidence yet further.”

They added that re-opening schools should also be prioritised.

It’s expected that the current lockdown restrictions will today be extended by another three weeks.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Banks will make significant losses not profits from coronavirus – UK Finance

The banking industry is likely to see significant losses not big profits as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the...

Close