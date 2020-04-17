Quilter offers three-month deferral of fees

Quilter Financial Planning is offering members a three-month payment deferral on its network fees to help ease financial burdens created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firms are not expected to start making payments on the fees until the Covid-19 crisis has passed.

The network will also work with businesses to create payment strategies where required.

Stephen Gazard, group managing director at Quilter Financial Planning (pictured), said: “We understand firms will need help to get through this difficult period.

“As such we are committed to supporting our advisers and are working with firms on a case by case basis to navigate their particular challenge and offer them any further support if necessary.

“This support is possible thanks to the backing of the network’s FTSE 250 parent company, Quilter.”