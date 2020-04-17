You are here: Home - News -

News

SimplyBiz Group launches zero contact property valuations

by:
  • 17/04/2020
  • 0
SimplyBiz Group launches zero contact property valuations
Gateway Surveying Services, owned by the SimplyBiz Group, has unveiled a virtual property valuation.

 

Coronavirus social distancing restrictions means physical valuations are largely unable to take place leading lenders to significantly rein in their products.

The new service from Gateway offers three types of valuation, which the firm said aim to improve the traditional desktop survey.

Virtual aspects including current photographs, real time video footage and external property reviews are used for the valuations.

An ‘enhanced remote valuation’, a ‘virtual enhanced valuation’ and an ‘enhanced external valuation’ are on offer through the service.

The services supplement the individual knowledge of surveyors to create a more detailed valuation, Gateway said.

Peter Hughes, chief executive, added: “At a time when we all must ensure the safety of our staff, house sellers and purchasers, we are delighted to be the first to bring a zero-contact proposition of this scope to market.

“Inevitably, the property sector is facing significant challenges and by taking these steps, we believe we can support the continuing movement of the market.

“Through harnessing the significant power of technology, this then represents a significant step in the evolution of valuations within our industry.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Branch of Santander
Santander increases tracker rates and launches BTL remortgages

Santander has made a series of changes to its mortgages including an increase to its tracker product, the launch of...

Close