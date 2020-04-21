You are here: Home - News -

News

March property transactions remain static – HMRC

by:
  • 21/04/2020
  • 0
March property transactions remain static – HMRC
Residential property transactions in March increased by 0.3 per cent compared to the previous year to reach 99,440, according to figures from HMRC.

 

The transactions, which are counted when the sale is recorded by the Land Registry, were 0.2 per cent lower than February.

HMRC’s data reflects the market before lockdown restrictions were put in place in-mid March.

Among other social distancing measures, people were stopped from moving home, physical valuations were paused and in-person viewings were stopped.

Activity in the non-residential market was much slower last month than the previous March.

Some 9,470 transactions took place last month which was 8.8 per cent lower than March 2019, and 1.8 per cent lower than the previous month.

 

Gloomy forecast

A recent forecast from property group Knight Frank painted a gloomy picture of the housing market in 2020.

The firm predicts there will be 350,000 fewer mortgages approved this year because of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

More than 150,000 mortgages to first-time buyers will be lost, as a total of 526,000 home sales go up in smoke, creating a ripple effect on the wider economy, it estimated.

Almost £8bn will not be spent on DIY and renovations, while £395m less will be spent on removals companies. Lost stamp duty revenue and VAT could reach £4.4bn and £1.6bn respectively, Knight Frank calculated.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Richard Branson offers to mortgage Caribbean island to save Virgin Atlantic

Richard Branson (pictured) has said he is willing to mortgage his privately owned Necker Island in the Caribbean to raise...

Close