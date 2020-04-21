You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide and Halifax relaunch 85 per cent deals

by:
  • 21/04/2020
  • 0
Nationwide and Halifax relaunch 85 per cent deals
Nationwide and Halifax will relaunch mortgage ranges for new lending up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) from tomorrow.

 

Nationwide is extending its 85 per cent LTV lending through brokers and its online channel.

The LTV extension covers all new lending business. Previously the building society had withdrawn new customer lending above 75 per cent LTV so it could focus on its existing members and applications.

Due to the government’s lockdown measures to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, physical valuations have temporarily been paused.

To allow business to continue, the society is carrying out as many valuations as possible using remote desktop and automated valuation models (AVMs).

Nationwide said this change reflected its confidence in undertaking valuations up to 85 per cent using these alternative methods.

New borrowers can still apply to borrow up to 95 per cent LTV by telephone and via Nationwide NOW, the society’s branch video service.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “We continue to focus on supporting existing mortgage members and customers and ensuring that ongoing applications can be processed as quickly as possible.

“However, as the UK’s second largest mortgage lender, it is right that we still play an active role in the market, while maintaining the levels of service expected of us, during what are unprecedented and evolving times.”

Nationwide will also be launching two remortgage products up to 60 per cent LTV with a £1,499 fee from tomorrow. These are a two-year fixed rate at 1.19 per cent and a five-year fixed rate at 1.39 per cent. The deals will be available on interest only and capital repayment. Fee-free options are also available.

The society has increased rates on its two, three and five-year fixed rates at 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV by up to 0.25 per cent. Two-year tracker rates at the same LTVs will also be increased by up to 0.15 per cent.

 

Halifax

Halifax has reintroduced selected two, three, and five-year fixed rate homemover, first-time buyer, new build and affordable housing deals up to 85 per cent LTV.

Previously the bank’s highest loan to value for new lending was 80 per cent.

The bank has also introduced several other new deals, and increased rates on some existing mortgages up to 0.16 per cent.

Two and five year fixed rates for remortaging have been reintroduced while its two year tracker up to 60 per cent LTV has been withdrawn.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Bridging lender Albatross Capital launches

Albatross Capital, a new bridging lender, has launched to the market and will be offering second charge mortgages, development finance...

Close