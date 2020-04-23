Collaboration will help rebuild mortgage industry post-lockdown – Benjamin

The current restrictions have forced many of us to work from home for the first time, resulting in increased collaboration, which will help rebuild the industry much faster coming out of the crisis, according to Jane Benjamin (pictured), director of mortgages at Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG).

Speaking on the first episode of the podcast series, Benjamin said she hopes the sharing of ideas and information to ensure advisers and customers are well informed continues well beyond the lockdown.

And she stressed the importance of communications and the “golden opportunity to contact every customer and demonstrate the value of your advice.”

Missing face-to-face contact

Benjamin admitted she is finding the lack of face-to-face contact hard and is missing her team, but she is enjoying seeing her colleague’s kids and pets through video calls, which are now part of their everyday life.

She added: “People’s health is our priority through this crisis and we are doing everything we can to support the physical and mental wellbeing of our colleagues and the partners we work with.

“There are lots of challenges with changes of routine and people working in different ways. I’d be amazed if people aren’t worried or anxious at some point. That’s why we’ve increased our adviser communication and signpost support for advisers through our new Covid-19 adviser support hub.”

Nadine Edwards, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages, who interviewed Benjamin said: “With so many of us now working from home we felt sharing experiences from our community was important, not only to bring us all together but, as Jane mentioned, to help each other by swapping hints and tips on how best to adapt to the current environment.

“We know it’s a very uncertain time for everyone at the moment and so we’ve launched a new Growth Series Covid-19 hub page.”