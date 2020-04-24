You are here: Home - News -

News

Two-year fixed mortgage rates hit three-year low

by:
  • 24/04/2020
  • 0
Two-year fixed mortgage rates hit three-year low
Mortgage rates are at their lowest average level in more than two years, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

 

The typical two-year fixed mortgage has fallen to 2.11 per cent, a low not seen since October 2017, according to data analysis by Moneyfacts.

Lenders have reduced the number of mortgage products available since the outbreak put the country on lockdown, with many pulling deals at higher loan to values (LTV), which typically have higher rates.

This is likely to account for a significant part of the average rate fall.

However, over the past week a number of lenders have brought back higher LTV mortgages, including Halifax and Nationwide which both reintroduced lending back up to 85 per cent LTV.

The two-year average rate has fallen from 2.28 per cent on 3 April, and 2.39 per cent on 24 March.

This time a year ago the rate was at 2.48 per cent.

Eleanor Williams, spokeswoman at Moneyfacts, said: “The number of available mortgage products, and also therefore choice for borrowers, has reduced over recent weeks in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, as lenders acclimatise and adapt to the ever-changing circumstances.

“However, also experiencing a reduction are the average rates available for two- and five-year fixed deals. This may well in part be due to the fact that many of the mortgage products which have been withdrawn recently were those which offered higher loan-to-value ratios, and where risk, and therefore rates, are traditionally higher

“This recent removal of some higher loan-to-value mortgage may be a temporary measure, while mortgage providers reassess risk in this area of the market.

“Indeed, we are beginning to see positive signs that providers are beginning to relaunch products, with some of the larger banks reintroducing products in the 80 per cent and even 85 per cent loan-to-value brackets this week.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Apr 30, 2020 to May 01, 2020
Reading FC Conference and Events, Reading

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
House building completions reach post-crash high – ONS

The number of residential developments completed across the UK reached 203,870 in 2018-19, the highest level since the financial crash,...

Close