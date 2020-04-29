Gatehouse Bank promotes BDM to head of intermediary sales

Clayton (pictured) has almost 20 years of experience in financial services, having joined Gatehouse from Chorley Building Society where she was a business development manager.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a mortgage adviser for a number of firms including Countrywide and NatWest.

Clayton will report to Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution, and be responsible for supporting the sales team to further build relationships with brokers and introducers.

Evans said: “Lottie has been with Gatehouse for a relatively short period but her previous experience and knowledge of the intermediary market, from both a broker and lender perspective, has helped her make a hugely positive impact.

“I am delighted that she’s stepped up to this important role. Her experience will be pivotal in helping the team enhance the bank’s relationships with brokers, as we continue to extend our reach into the intermediary market.”

Clayton added: “I have really enjoyed my time since joining Gatehouse and I am delighted to have been appointed to the role of head of intermediary sales.

“I believe my background of working within the intermediary mortgage market both as a broker and for a lender will allow me to support the BDM team in establishing, developing and maintaining strong broker relationships.”