Phoebus Software hires Mark Smitheringale as client executive

Banking and lending software provider Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) has appointed Mark Smitheringale to the position of client executive.

He will report to Adam Oldfield, Phoebus’ head of sales and account management.

Smitheringale (pictured) has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having previously worked at Skipton Building Society and Cambridge Building Society.

He will have the responsibility of taking care of Phoebus’ clients in the banking, building society and loan servicing sectors.

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director at Phoebus Software, said: “Mark is a well known industry figure and his experience is hugely relevant to many clients that will undoubtedly benefit from interaction with him.

“He will, without doubt, be a huge asset to PSL and our clients moving forward.”

Smitheringale added: “I’m delighted to be joining PSL at such an exciting time in the company’s history.

“PSL has a clear focus on client satisfaction and the chance to be able to be part of a company that continues to produce excellent results whilst bringing new products and innovation to the market is very rare, and one that I am pleased to be joining.”