You are here: Home - News -

News

Phoebus Software hires Mark Smitheringale as client executive

by:
  • 29/04/2020
  • 0
Phoebus Software hires Mark Smitheringale as client executive
Banking and lending software provider Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) has appointed Mark Smitheringale to the position of client executive.

 

He will report to Adam Oldfield, Phoebus head of sales and account management.  

Smitheringale (pictured) has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having previously worked at Skipton Building Society and Cambridge Building Society. 

He will have the responsibility of taking care of Phoebus’ clients in the banking, building society and loan servicing sectors.  

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director at Phoebus Software, said: “Mark is a well known industry figure and his experience is hugely relevant to many clients that will undoubtedly benefit from interaction with him.  

He will, without doubt, be a huge asset to PSL and our clients moving forward.” 

Smitheringale added: “I’m delighted to be joining PSL at such an exciting time in the company’s history. 

PSL has a clear focus on client satisfaction and the chance to be able to be part of a company that continues to produce excellent results whilst bringing new products and innovation to the market is very rare, and one that I am pleased to be joining.”    

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Apr 30, 2020 to May 01, 2020
Reading FC Conference and Events, Reading

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Barclays logo
Barclays expects £2.1bn hit from coronavirus

Barclays has set aside £2.1bn to deal with bad loans arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Close