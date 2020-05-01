Payment holidays and pre-coronavirus valuations allowed for Help to Buy

Help to Buy borrowers can apply for an interest payment holiday, while those completing a purchase can use a pre-coronavirus one if it has already been obtained.

Homes England confirmed the details as part of a list of frequently asked questions published on its website today.

It noted that the government will continue to honour Help to Buy equity loans agreed with home buyers before the lockdown.

“Homes England won’t need a revaluation if your main mortgage lender is happy to proceed,” it said.

On payment holidays, which are already permitted for residential and buy-to-let mortgage borrowers, it said: “if you’re struggling to pay the interest fees on your Help to Buy: Equity Loan, you can also apply to put these payments on hold for up to three months”.

Borrowers must meet one of four conditions, which includes having working hours reduced as part the effects of the coronavirus restrictions.

Borrowers due to start making their first Help to Buy interest payments in May and June can also apply for a payment break.

As with standard payment holidays, the interest not paid off will be added to the total remaining loan.

The full FAQ is below:

Moving home now

Q) I’m using a Help to Buy: Equity Loan to buy a home, can I still go ahead during the lockdown?

A) Yes. Help to Buy homes are newly built and unoccupied, so it’s possible to continue buying a home during the lockdown. Check the latest government advice on home moving.

Authority to Proceed

Q) Will my Help to Buy: Equity Loan Authority to Proceed remain valid if I cannot move during the lockdown?

A) Some mortgage lenders have committed to keeping existing mortgage offers open for three months. If your main mortgage lender has agreed to this, your Authority to Proceed will remain valid for the same period.

Q) My Authority to Proceed is based on a valuation carried out before the lockdown. What happens if the value of the house I’m buying falls?

A) The government will continue to honour Help to Buy: Equity Loans agreed with home buyers before the lockdown. Homes England won’t need a revaluation if your main mortgage lender is happy to proceed.

Valuations

Q) Will you accept desktop valuations instead of onsite valuations during the lockdown?

A) Yes. If your main mortgage lender is using a desktop valuation to support its mortgage offer, that is acceptable for Help to Buy.

Q) I want to repay my Help to Buy: Equity loan but the surveyor can’t come to my home to do a valuation report, what can I do?

A) As a temporary response to coronavirus, desktop valuations will be accepted to support customers. This means you can get a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) surveyor to provide a desktop valuation.

You’ll need to meet certain requirements for the desktop valuation – it will be valid for three months:

The surveyor must be approved by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). You can find an approved surveyor on the RICS database

The surveyor must be independent of the estate agent looking after the sale of the property (if applicable)

The surveyor must not be related or known to you, to avoid any conflict of interest

The survey must be provided on headed paper of the surveying company or approved surveyor (if they’re a sole trader), signed by the RICS surveyor, and addressed to Homes England. It needs to be in PDF or another non-editable document format.

The surveyor must list at least six comparable properties and sale prices. These properties must be like-for-like in terms of type, size, age and within a two-mile radius of the property being valued, as per RICS guidance. If six properties aren’t available, the surveyor must explain the reasons why they aren’t comparable.

Reservations

Q) I’ve reserved a new home off-plan on a development site, will it be ready on time?

A) Currently, some Help to Buy house builders continue their work on sites. Others have stopped for safety reasons and are only offering residents essential maintenance services. Each house builder is taking their own approach, so you’ll need contact your house builder to find out more.

Q) I’ve reserved a home and have the go-ahead for a Help to Buy: Equity Loan, but I’ve lost my job due to the lockdown. Can I pull out of the deal?

A) Depending on your circumstances, house builders have the option to partly refund the reservation fee of up to £500 if you need to cancel. They’ll follow the reservation terms and conditions and can charge for any reasonable costs they may have incurred.

Contact your house builder to understand your options. If you’ve already agreed a mortgage with a lender, you need to contact them to explain your change in circumstances and to discuss next steps.

Completions

Q) My Authority to Proceed with a Help to Buy: Equity Loan has expired, and I’m worried I’m going to lose my home. What can I do?

A) Don’t worry. Get in touch with your Help to Buy agent and ask for an extension on your Authority to Proceed. This will allow your home purchase to continue. You should check that your mortgage offer will remain valid if a new completion date is agreed. All mortgage lenders are working to find ways to extend their mortgage offer by up to three months to help customers who’ve exchanged contracts to move later if necessary.

Q) I’ve exchanged contracts on a new home and have a Help to Buy: Equity Loan agreed, will I be able to complete my purchase?

A) If you’re due to complete, your solicitor needs to request a Confirmation to Developer form from your Help to Buy agent. The completion can’t take place without this, so you’ll need to contact your solicitor to find out if this has been requested. Lenders will work to extend a mortgage offer for up to three months for contracts that have been exchanged for house purchases, new-build purchases and buy-to-let purchases. If you’ve exchanged contracts and are concerned about your completion date and the need to extend your mortgage offer, contact your lender.

Payment holidays

Q) I’m struggling to pay my mortgage and equity loan interest as I’m not working due to coronavirus, am I eligible for a payment holiday?

A) On 17 March 2020, the government announced mortgage lenders had agreed to support customers experiencing personal financial difficulties due to coronavirus with three-month payment holidays, and other options. This means you won’t have to make any monthly mortgage payments for a set amount of time. Before cancelling any direct debits, contact your lender to ask for a payment holiday on your monthly mortgage payments.

Homes England adds that if you’re struggling to pay the interest fees on your Help to Buy: Equity Loan, you can also apply to put these payments on hold for up to three months if you:

Have contracted coronavirus;

Need to care for a family member who has coronavirus;

Are a permanent, temporary, full-time employee or contractor and had your working hours reduced either temporarily or permanently;

Are a business owner or self-employed and your business has been affected.

If you took out your equity loan in April 2015, you’ll start to pay interest fees from April 2020. You can apply now using this online form to see if you’re eligible.

Q) I’m due to make my first interest payment in May. Due to the current circumstances, can I take the payment holiday?

A) Yes. If you’re due to make your first interest payment in May or June 2020, you’re entitled to request a three-month payment holiday/delay.

Q) What happens at the end of my payment holiday?

A) When the payment holiday ends, your equity loan payments will return to the normal monthly amount. The important thing to remember is that the amount you owe will increase by the interest amount that has not been paid during your payment holiday. Also, during your payment holiday, interest will continue to be added to your account at the same rate that is in your loan agreement.

Remortgaging

Q) I am in the middle of remortgaging and this involves a legal Deed of Postponement, will you accept an electronic signature on this during lockdown?

A) Currently the Land Registry continues to require a ’wet signature’ on deeds, so we’ve put in place a manual process to do this. However, given the current situation it’s taking longer than usual, but rest assured that we’re still completing all legal requirements for deeds. If you’re concerned about whether your lender will need a wet signature for mortgage documentation you should contact them directly.