Land Registry changes ID verification and deed signatures during coronavirus

Verifying a person’s identity and signing deeds is to become more flexible during the coronavirus under temporary changes introduced by the Land Registry.

From 4 May, verification will not be limited to conveyancers and chartered legal executives with retired solicitors, regulated financial advisers, doctors, dentists, teachers among the professions that will also be able to confirm identity.

Furthermore, verification can be done by a video call.

The Land Registry will also accept deeds that have been signed using the ‘Mercury signing approach’.

This is a signature page signed in pen and witnessed in person, with the page then scanned or photographed to create a PDF or jpeg, with each party sending a single email to their conveyancer which is then attached to the final copy of the document.