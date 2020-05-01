You are here: Home - News -

News

Land Registry changes ID verification and deed signatures during coronavirus

by:
  • 01/05/2020
  • 0
Land Registry changes ID verification and deed signatures during coronavirus
Verifying a person’s identity and signing deeds is to become more flexible during the coronavirus under temporary changes introduced by the Land Registry.

 

From 4 May, verification will not be limited to conveyancers and chartered legal executives with retired solicitors, regulated financial advisers, doctors, dentists, teachers among the professions that will also be able to confirm identity.

Furthermore, verification can be done by a video call.

The Land Registry will also accept deeds that have been signed using the ‘Mercury signing approach’.

This is a signature page signed in pen and witnessed in person, with the page then scanned or photographed to create a PDF or jpeg, with each party sending a single email to their conveyancer which is then attached to the final copy of the document.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders trapping mortgage prisoners on ‘unfair’ rates face action, FCA warns

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned it will take action on lenders who fail to review variable rates for...

Close