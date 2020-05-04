Halifax and BM Solutions cut rates and tweak products

Halifax Intermediaries and BM Solutions have revealed a host of rate reductions and product changes.

Halifax has made changes to its remortgage range and product transfer and further advance products.

For remortgage products its £750 cashback option has been withdrawn, although the £250 cashback remains available on its affordable housing range including shared equity and shared ownership.

The lender’s product transfer and further advance deals have seen rates reduced across its two-, three- and five-year fixed fee free products at all loan to value (LTV) bands.

There have also been selected rate reductions on three- and five-year fixes with £999 and £1,499 fees.

However, rates have been increased on three fixed rate deals by between 0.04 per cent and 0.07 per cent.

BM Solutions

The buy-to-let lending arm of Lloyds Banking Group has cut rates on four products by up to 0.64 per cent, applying to a pair of products at 60 per cent and 70 per cent LTV respectively.

The buy-to-let (BTL) and let-to-buy (LTB) two-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV with zero fee and £999 fee have been reduced by 0.15 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, at 75 per cent LTV, the two-year BTL and LTB fix with £999 fee has been reduced by 0.15 per cent, and the five-year zero fee has been cut by 0.64 per cent.