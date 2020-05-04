You are here: Home - News -

Halifax and BM Solutions cut rates and tweak products

  • 04/05/2020
Halifax Intermediaries and BM Solutions have revealed a host of rate reductions and product changes.

 

Halifax has made changes to its remortgage range and product transfer and further advance products.

For remortgage products its £750 cashback option has been withdrawn, although the £250 cashback remains available on its affordable housing range including shared equity and shared ownership.

The lender’s product transfer and further advance deals have seen rates reduced across its two-, three- and five-year fixed fee free products at all loan to value (LTV) bands.

There have also been selected rate reductions on three- and five-year fixes with £999 and £1,499 fees.

However, rates have been increased on three fixed rate deals by between 0.04 per cent and 0.07 per cent.

 

BM Solutions

The buy-to-let lending arm of Lloyds Banking Group has cut rates on four products by up to 0.64 per cent, applying to a pair of products at 60 per cent and 70 per cent LTV respectively.

The buy-to-let (BTL) and let-to-buy (LTB) two-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV with zero fee and £999 fee have been reduced by 0.15 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, at 75 per cent LTV, the two-year BTL and LTB fix with £999 fee has been reduced by 0.15 per cent, and the five-year zero fee has been cut by 0.64 per cent.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

