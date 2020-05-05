You are here: Home - News -

Govt will not suspend gas safety inspections for landlords

  • 05/05/2020
The government will not be universally extending the length of time between gas safety inspections during the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said doing so would risk tenants’ health and there were already accommodations for landlords in various circumstances in the current situation.

Pincher was responding to a written question from Labour MP for Barnsley Central Dan Jarvis, who asked about the potential merits of extending CP12 certificate dates to suspend routine gas safety inspections for three months to reduce the potential transmission of Covid-19.

Pincher replied: “Gas safety inspections save lives and the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) has made clear that extending the period of gas safety inspections at this time could put tenants at risk of serious illness or fatalities from gas explosions or carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Landlords should make every effort to abide by statutory gas safety obligations. However, we recognise that the current restrictions may be making it harder to carry out these checks.

“There are provisions in the regulations for landlords to account for situations in which they cannot carry out inspections, however they must demonstrate they have taken all reasonable steps to comply with the law.”

 

Scenario advice

The HSE published further guidance including detailed advice for a range of scenarios in April on its Gas safe register website.

Pincher continued: “Our guidance is clear that no work should be carried out in any household which is isolating or where an individual is being shielded, unless the work is to remedy a direct risk to the safety of the household.

“Where entry is required for emergency repairs, landlords should take every possible step to minimise contact with residents and follow government guidance on tradespeople working in people homes.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

