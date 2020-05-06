You are here: Home - News -

News

Coronavirus crisis has given equity release a ‘welcome nudge’ towards digital tech

by:
  • 06/05/2020
  • 0
Coronavirus crisis has given equity release a ‘welcome nudge’ towards digital tech
Legal & General Home Finance CEO Claire Singleton says the use of remote advice and digital technology during the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be a permanent shift for the equity release market.

Since the government announced its social distancing measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, Legal & General Home Finance (L&G) advisers have switched to giving remote advice to borrowers over the phone or by video links from their homes.

All customer service staff, except five essential workers, are also taking calls from their homes.

The firm now has a fully digital drawdown process for its existing borrowers and is using desktop valuations to assess new applications.

Singleton (pictured) said equity release borrowers were responding well to the changes and there was more appetite among clients to digitally sign documents rather than waiting to receive paperwork in the post.

Equity release advisers, providers and solicitors have all been forced to modernise and evolve their operations to keep the lifetime mortgage sector open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Face-to-face to mortgage and legal advice, once the bedrock of the equity release sector, has been replaced with video conferencing and phone calls.

The Equity Release Council has temporarily relaxed its requirement for borrowers to see a solicitor in person before they complete their loan. Instead solicitors can use a mixture of written and telephone or video advice. However, when the government relaxes its restrictions these measures will cease.

The changes put in place by providers and advice firms, however, are likely to remain said Singleton.

“The equity release sector has been given a welcome nudge into doing things digitally and I think it is unlikely firms will try and unpick all these processes after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“I think the technology advisers are using now like zoom, teams and skype, will stick around. It’s about giving customers choice to transact in a way that suits them.”

Transformation of customer process

L&G Home Finance’s chief risk office Sally Clayton said a positive to have emerged from the crisis was the transformation of the customer process, after the sector has been product-focused for so long.

But not all parts of the equity release process are digital. Families applying for new equity release mortgages still need to physically sign documents. Singleton does not think wet signatures for new loans will be replaced “anytime soon”.

The lockdown restrictions will also make firms re-evaluate their working practices, added Singleton.

“People will question whether they need to make that two-hour train journey for a client meeting or a board meeting because video conferencing is so effective.

“You can widen your talent pool too if staff can live anywhere in the country.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
suited legs walking up ladder
Poll: Are you getting the personal and business support you need?

The UK is now six weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and the wider impacts of the situation are beginning to...

Close