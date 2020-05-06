Leeds Building Society hires chief financial officer

Conroy (pictured) has served as the society’s interim CFO since June 2019.

He has over 15 years’ experience in a variety of senior roles within the financial services industry and joined Leeds Building Society after serving as CFO at Masthaven. He has also held senior roles with other UK building societies.

Conroy said: “Recent weeks and months have posed significant challenges across the financial services sector, but as a future-facing and secure business, we’re continuing to support our members and colleagues through this difficult period.

“I’ve had the warmest possible reception since I started as interim CFO here in June last year, and colleagues across the business have demonstrated incredible spirit, dedication and professionalism to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our members.”

Richard Fearon, CEO of Leeds Building Society, added: “Andrew’s extensive experience and achievements within financial services mean that he will make an excellent contribution to our senior team.

“In the time he has been with the society as our interim CFO, he has already had a tremendously positive impact on all our teams, so I’m very pleased that we can formally confirm his appointment.”