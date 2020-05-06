You are here: Home - News -

Masthaven Bank appoints CEO

by:
  • 06/05/2020
Masthaven Bank appoints CEO
Masthaven Bank has made changes to its senior leadership team with the promotion of chief financial officer (CFO) Leigh Bartlett to the role of chief executive.

 

Andrew Bloom, Masthaven’s founder, has stepped back from being CEO but will continue to remain on the board as non-executive director. Jon Hall will continue in his current role as chief commercial officer and deputy CEO. 

Bartlett (pictured) joined Masthaven in October from technology company FNZ and has more than 15 years of experience as a CFO, mainly in the financial services sector.  

He has worked both in the UK and overseas, having previously held CFO positions at Williams & Glyn, Westpac Banking Corporation, Direct Line Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Alliance & Leicester.  

Bartlett said: “To say this is an interesting time to be stepping up to the CEO role of the bank is an understatement.

“Nonetheless, I’ve been so impressed by the efforts of all our colleagues and our corporate and intermediary partners as we’ve rapidly transitioned to remote working and continued to serve our customers through the coronavirus crisis. 

Masthaven is a key player in the UK specialist banking market and I’m looking forward to leading the bank as we move into the next stage of our evolution.”    

On stepping back, Bloom added: Masthaven has been a major part of my life over the past 15 years. We have built an incredibly strong foundation and a great leadership team. I know I’m leaving the bank in safe hands with Leigh as CEO and Jon as deputy CEO.  

As a non-executive director and significant shareholder, I will continue to assist the leadership team whenever I am needed and can add value.” 

 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

Close