Tenet offers free and confidential adviser support programme

Tenet has made an assistance programme available to all advisers from its member firms to support their mental and emotional health during the coronavirus.

The programme is an extension of the employee assistance programme (EAP) that is offered to its own staff and is being provided by Care First.

The service is free and confidential and can be accessed either by phone or online.

Tenet said the qualified counsellors and information specialists are experienced in helping people to deal with all kinds of practical and emotional issues, including stress, bereavement and loss, family issues, consumer rights and workplace pressures.

Mark Scanlon chief executive of Tenet said: “We have had a similar service in place for Tenet employees for a number of years and felt it was important in the current environment that our advisers could benefit from this type of confidential support.

“For our solo registered individual firms in particular, the pandemic can be a lonely experience and anything we can do to alleviate this is valuable.”

Tenet is also offering its directly authorised firms two months free access to its technical services and research module.