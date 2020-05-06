You are here: Home - News -

TMW reintroduces trackers and overhauls BTL products

  • 06/05/2020
The Mortgage Works is launching a no-fee mortgage range and new five-year deals, as part of a raft of changes to its product offering.  

 

The buy-to-let arm of Nationwide Building Society is also reintroducing two-year trackers with rates starting at 2.39 per cent at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The no-fee range is available between 65 and 75 per cent LTV and features rates from 2.39 per cent fixed for two years or 2.79 per cent fixed for five years.

The new five-year deals are available at 50 per cent LTV, with rates at 1.69 per cent with a £1,995 fee or 1.94 per cent without a fee.

At the same time, rates have been trimmed on select limited company and further advance deals.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “These changes see us expanding the range of mortgages we have on offer for landlords.

“This also includes reintroducing our tracker mortgages which we temporarily withdrew a few weeks ago. While we may be in a period of uncertainty, these changes demonstrate that TMW is very much open for business.”

 

