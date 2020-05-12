Masthaven increases maximum loan amounts

Masthaven has increased the maximum loan amounts on its fee-free remortgages.

The lender launched the products last month with a maximum loan to value of 65 per cent and maximum loan value of £250,000.

However, following intermediary feedback it has now increased the maximum loan allowed to £350,000.

The first charge residential deals are available as two-year and five-year fixes at 3.59 per cent and 3.99 per cent respectively.

The changes come as a result of increasing the scope of its automated valuation models (AVMs) which it has begun using in response to the coronavirus restrictions.