Masthaven increases maximum loan amounts

  • 12/05/2020
Masthaven increases maximum loan amounts
Masthaven has increased the maximum loan amounts on its fee-free remortgages.

 

The lender launched the products last month with a maximum loan to value of 65 per cent and maximum loan value of £250,000.

However, following intermediary feedback it has now increased the maximum loan allowed to £350,000.

The first charge residential deals are available as two-year and five-year fixes at 3.59 per cent and 3.99 per cent respectively.

The changes come as a result of increasing the scope of its automated valuation models (AVMs) which it has begun using in response to the coronavirus restrictions.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

