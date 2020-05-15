You are here: Home - News -

Halifax revises self-employed and furloughed borrower guidance

  • 15/05/2020
Halifax has warned it may require extra documentation and information to support self-employed borrowers, as it provides an update on applications affected by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

 

Halifax has said self-employed applications may be referred to underwriters for review.

The lender will be looking for evidence of the long-term history and stability of the business within the sector, as well as funds to meet commitments and the likelihood of returning to normal profitability and trading in the future.

Halifax also confirmed it will consider applications from furloughed workers, based on the amount of income currently received.

Where a borrower relies heavily on bonuses or income, the application may also be referred to underwriters.

If a customer is affected by a short-term reduction in their income, with affordability below what would normally be expected, the lender will consider appeals for higher loan amounts if contingency funding can be evidenced.

The lender added that it is continuing to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation to make decisions to support customers.

 

