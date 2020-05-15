Saffron BS launches broker firm

Saffron Building Society has launched a mortgage brokerage which will operate as an appointed representative of Openwork.

The mutual said the Saffron Mortgage Finders brokerage will advise on products from more than 50 lenders with Openwork providing the mortgage panel, systems support, and regulatory approval.

It will predominantly be phone-based although meetings will also be available at a Saffron Building Society branch, or the customer’s workplace.

Saffron Mortgage Finders director Colin Field (pictured) said the firm was passionate about developing solutions to provide customers with the right products for their needs and to accommodate their lifestyles.

“We already work very closely with our network of intermediaries, who are essential partners in helping the majority of our customers benefit from our innovative mortgage products,” he said.

“The Saffron Mortgage Finders service will allow us to reach even more consumers, helping them to find a house to call theirs and the protection to ensure they can remain in it too.”