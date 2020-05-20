You are here: Home - News -

News

UK house prices rise as ONS suspends index

by:
  • 20/05/2020
  • 0
UK house prices rise as ONS suspends index
The average price of a house in the UK increased 2.1 per cent annually in March, penultimate data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) index shows.

 

ONS confirmed that next month it will release April’s house prices, which will be the last set of data released before the index is suspended due to a lack of transactions. 

The average price of a house in the UK based on March data is now £231,855. On a monthly basis, this represents a marginal dip of 0.2 per cent. 

 

Regional differences 

Northern Ireland saw the biggest jump in house prices, recording an annual increase of 3.8 per cent to £140,580. Month-on-month, this was a 0.1 per cent drop. 

This was followed by England, where average prices saw an annual increase of 2.2 per cent to £248,271 in March. Compared to February, this was a 0.1 per cent decrease in price. 

In Wales, house prices rose by 1.1 per cent to £161,684 annually. Monthly, this was a 2.8 per cent decline. 

Prices increased 1.5 per cent annually to £151,856 in Scotland. Compared to February, this was a 0.4 per cent rise. 

 

Signs of positivity 

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, said: “While the suspension of this index until further notice makes sense, there were some real positive signs leading up to April, with good levels of transactions and values.  

“With the government allowing the market to re-open, enabling agents and valuers to access properties once more, this has resulted in most lenders returning with mortgage offerings similar to those on offer pre-lockdown.”  

“Hopefully, this will gain traction going forward, which along with government stimulus and assistance should see a steadier level of activity in the market in the final half of the year,” Aboody added. 

Marc von Grundherr, director of London lettings and estate agent, Benham and Reeves, said: “The strong growth seen at the start of the year and annually has provided a strong foundation on which the market can bounce back and fears of a market crash should now move to the back of our minds.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Accord extends lending up to 90 per cent LTV

Accord has restarted lending up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) on residential purchase and remortgage applications.

Close