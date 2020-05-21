You are here: Home - News -

Barclays expands 85 per cent LTV range: Skipton BS relaunches new-build up to 75 per cent;

  • 21/05/2020
Barclays and Skipton Building Society have reintroduced more mortgage deals at higher loan to values following the return to physical valuations for most lenders this week.

 

Barclays has relaunched a selection of 85 per cent LTV fee-free two and five-year fixed rates back into its residential remortgage and purchase ranges.

Further advances are also available up to 85 per cent LTV for existing Barclays mortgage customers through the bank’s Reward range. In addition, Barclays has reduced rates by up to 0.11 per cent on two of its existing 85 per cent LTV fee-free fixed rates.

 

Skipton

Skipton has relaunched new-build mortgages up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and expanded its residential and buy-to-let range.

Highlights of the latest products include;

Residential two-year fix at 1.15 per cent to 60 per cent LTV, with a £995 fee.
Residential five-year fix at 1.57 per cent to 75 per cent LTV, with a 1,995 fee.
Fee-free residential two-year fix at 2.19 per cent to 60 per cent LTV with ome per cent cashback.
Buy-to-let two-year fix at 1.64 per cent to 60 per cent LTV, £1,995 fee.

If the mortgage applicant is relying on furloughed income the LTV will be restricted to 60 per cent, a policy applied to all mortgage applications.

Applications from furloughed borrowers are being accepted. Affordability is based on the furloughed income plus any top up from the borrower’s employer.

Product transfers are excluded from these restrictions, unless the applicant is also seeking additional funds.

