Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/05/2020

  • 22/05/2020
The most read news this week consisted of launched deals, pre-pandemic industry statistics and the impact of the coronavirus crisis on borrower eligibility.

 

Lenders returning to physical valuations was also a hot topic this week, with Barclays drumming up the most interest among readers.

 

Affluent homeowners on furlough face remortgage struggle

More than two million self-employed workers claim £7,500 grant

Buyer and rental demand surge after housing market reopens – Rightmove

Low deposit mortgages will help sustain housing market recovery – Rightmove

Barclays restarts valuations and cuts rates

Halifax cuts rates on five-year remortgages

UK house prices rise as ONS suspends index

Self-employed borrowers face future ‘discrimination’ unless banks adapt – analysis

‘Overpayment buffers or mortgage term extensions could replace payment holidays’ – Marketwatch

TSB pulls mortgages ahead of reprice; Santander updates valuation timeline

 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

