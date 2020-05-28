You are here: Home - News -

News

Housing Secretary admits unlawfully approving former Tory donor’s development

by:
  • 28/05/2020
  • 0
Housing Secretary admits unlawfully approving former Tory donor’s development
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has accepted he unlawfully approved a former Tory donor’s £1bn housing project in the Isle of Dogs the day before increased community charges were imposed on developers.

 

Richard Desmond, businessman and owner of development firm Northern & Shell, avoided paying up to £50m under revisions made to the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) when the project was approved on 14 January. 

The site was formerly owned by Westferry Printworks which used to print The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express, papers once owned by Desmond.  

Government planning inspectors also advised Jenrick against approving the project to build 1,524 homes as they said they said the borough needed more affordable housing. 

In March, Tower Hamlets council took legal action against the decision, claiming it had been “influenced by a desire to help the developer to avoid a financial liability”.  

The council asked the government to produce documents relating to the deal but instead, Jenrick’s legal team released a statement saying the minister accepted the decision was unlawful.  

Jenrick also denied any bias was shown to Desmond who donated £10,000 to the Conservatives in 2017.  

Tower Hamlets has since had the decision to build the development overturned. 

The council’s mayor, John Biggs, said: “We may never know what emails and memos the secretary of state received before making his decision and what influence they had, but his reluctance to disclose them speaks volumes. 

“In siding with the developer, he went against not only the planning inspector but also the council’s Strategic Development Committee and the residents whose lives would be directly impacted by this scheme.” 

He added: “I am grateful to our legal team for their work on this case and for successfully holding the government to account.  

“We will continue to press for a scheme that meets the needs of the community on the Isle of Dogs in terms of height and density, the provision of adequate affordable housing and infrastructure delivery.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders want to assess borrowers asking for mortgage holiday extensions – UK Finance

UK Finance believes the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should allow lenders to individually assess whether borrowers should be offered a...

Close