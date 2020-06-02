You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander, TSB and Platform expand mortgage ranges

by:
  • 02/06/2020
  • 0
Santander, TSB and Platform expand mortgage ranges
Santander, TSB and Platform have widened product offerings, as lenders improve borrowing options following the easing of lockdown.

 

Santander has increased its maximum loan amount from £1m to £3m.

At the same time, the bank is reintroducing 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) buy-to-let mortgages.

Helen Harrison, head of intermediary distribution at Santander for Intermediaries said: We are pleased to have remained open for business during the Covid-19 pandemic, progressing 70 per cent of mortgage applications using automated valuation models (AVM).

“However, we know that some customers have found it difficult to find suitable borrowing for their needs. We are pleased to announce today’s updates to our product range to offer support for buy-to-let customers and those looking to take out a larger loan.”

TSB expands 85 per cent LTV range

TSB has introduced two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed deals at up to 85 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage.

The lender is also now offering two- and five-year 85 per cent LTV deals for shared ownership and shared equity house purchase and remortgage.

And it has reduced rates by 0.15 per cent on two-year fixes at up to 80 per cent LTV for remortgage.

TSB has withdrawn its 10-year fixed deals at up to 80 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage.

TSB head of intermediary mortgages Beverley Bradford said: “We want to assist our customers as much as we can, particularly during these changing times. These new introductions reflect the needs of our customers particularly those seeking a higher loan size.”

Platform returns to 80 per cent LTV lending

Platform is reintroducing mortgages at 80 per cent LTV for buyers in England, and also relaunching new build deals at up to 80 per cent LTV.

The products will be available from 3 June.

Fred Sharp, head of intermediary business said: “We are glad to reintroduce lending at a higher LTV for those homebuyers that need more lending to help with their home purchase aspiration.

“As we await further guidance on offering these types of products to the rest of the UK, these reintroduced products will be limited to homebuyers looking to purchase homes in England.

“We are working on reintroducing further products back into our range in the coming weeks and we will continue to keep our corporate partners and network of brokers updated on any changes to our range of available mortgages.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Percentage symbols tumble around a house
Mortgage deals at 95 per cent LTV continue to drop – Moneyfacts

Mortgages for borrowers who have a five per cent deposit have dropped month on month despite lenders bringing back swathes...

Close