You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW launches one per cent one-year BTL product transfer mortgage

by:
  • 02/06/2020
  • 0
TMW launches one per cent one-year BTL product transfer mortgage
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has unveiled a one per cent fixed rate buy-to-let product for its landlord customers coming to the end of their current deal.

 

The deal is fixed for one year and comes with a two per cent fee.

Only borrowers with a large chunk of equity will be accepted with the loan to value (LTV) capped at 65 per cent.

TMW said it is increasing its range of mortgages to give landlords more choice during the current uncertainties.

The lender hoped the new product could help borrowers manage their cashflow.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide director of mortgages (pictured), added: “The impact of Covid-19 has led to uncertainty in the property market and some landlords are looking to manage their cashflow as they navigate the coming months.

“Some may be reluctant to lock into a long term mortgage deal, so the society has introduced a new one-year fixed mortgage with its lowest ever rate, to support these landlords.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hope Capital and LendInvest introduce bridging deals

Hope Capital and LendInvest and have made improvements to their bridging ranges to offer borrowers a greater choice of loan...

Close